2 sent to hospital following domestic disturbance in North Wichita

Wichita Police responded to a domestic disturbance Friday morning where two people were sent to the hospital with what police said appeared to be stab wounds.(KWCH 12)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 4:39 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita Police responded to a domestic disturbance Friday morning where two people were sent to the hospital with what police said appeared to be stab wounds.

The incident was in the 300 block of west 21st Street.

Their injuries are non-life-threatening. Three people, including two males and one female, were involved in the disturbance.

