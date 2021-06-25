2 sent to hospital following domestic disturbance in North Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita Police responded to a domestic disturbance Friday morning where two people were sent to the hospital with what police said appeared to be stab wounds.

The incident was in the 300 block of west 21st Street.

Their injuries are non-life-threatening. Three people, including two males and one female, were involved in the disturbance.

