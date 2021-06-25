Advertisement

Brief, damaging storm moves through Wichita Friday afternoon

A brief storm moved through the Willowbend neighborhood in far northeast Wichita Friday...
A brief storm moved through the Willowbend neighborhood in far northeast Wichita Friday afternoon leaving behind significant tree damage.(David Nibert)
By Grant DeMars
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 5:08 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A far northeast Wichita neighborhood is cleaning up after a storm left behind a lot of tree damage.

Residents in the Willowbend neighborhood shared pictures with Eyewitness News showing the large trees that were uprooted or downed due to strong winds and heavy rain.

Only about a two-block span of the neighborhood was impacted. Neighbors said some of the trees are at least 30 years old.

One man said the storm moved in within a matter of minutes - going from sunny to “raining completely sideways.” And as quickly as it moved it in, it was gone.

Another neighbor said he rescued two hawks from the fallen trees and is now looking for a place that can take them.

Storm Team 12 has issued a Weather Alert Day as severe weather is expected throughout the day into the evening. A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for central and eastern Kansas until 9 p.m. and western Kansas until 10 p.m. Large hail and damaging wind gusts will are the primary threats.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wichita Police responded to a domestic disturbance Friday morning where two people were sent to...
2 sent to hospital following domestic disturbance in North Wichita
Severe storms moved through Marion County Lake Friday afternoon leaving behind flooding and a...
Weather Blog: High wind, heavy rain sweep across Kansas
Oklahoma turnpikes going cashless
Former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin awaits sentencing Friday, June 25, 2021, from a...
Derek Chauvin gets 22 1/2 years in prison for George Floyd’s death

Latest News

An El Dorado family mourns the death of 18-year-old Alex Epp as they focus on caring for her...
Family of mother killed in crash near El Dorado focused on caring for infant daughter
South High graduate Devin Webber will make his second appearance in Wichita as a professional...
South High graduate Devin Webber on EFC fight card
The Wichita Police Department issued a Silver Alert for Robert 74-year-old Robert Whitfield.
Silver Alert issued for man reported missing from Wichita home
Wichita police to hand out free kits to track catalytic converter thefts
Wichita police introduce new program to cut down on catalytic converter thefts
Wichita police to hand out free kits to track catalytic converter thefts
Wichita police to hand out free kits to track catalytic converter thefts