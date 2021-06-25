Brief, damaging storm moves through Wichita Friday afternoon

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A far northeast Wichita neighborhood is cleaning up after a storm left behind a lot of tree damage.

Residents in the Willowbend neighborhood shared pictures with Eyewitness News showing the large trees that were uprooted or downed due to strong winds and heavy rain.

Only about a two-block span of the neighborhood was impacted. Neighbors said some of the trees are at least 30 years old.

One man said the storm moved in within a matter of minutes - going from sunny to “raining completely sideways.” And as quickly as it moved it in, it was gone.

Another neighbor said he rescued two hawks from the fallen trees and is now looking for a place that can take them.

Storm Team 12 has issued a Weather Alert Day as severe weather is expected throughout the day into the evening. A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for central and eastern Kansas until 9 p.m. and western Kansas until 10 p.m. Large hail and damaging wind gusts will are the primary threats.

