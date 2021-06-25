Building inspectors give insight into making sure structures are safe

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Answers as to what caused the devastating apartment building collapse in Surfside, Florida likely won’t be answered for awhile. Among the obvious questions is how the collapse happened and what could have been done to prevent it.

For insight into what goes into inspecting a building like a multi-story apartment building, Eyewitness news spoke with Sedgwick County Metropolitan Building and Construction Department Director Chris Labrum whose team does inspections in Sedgwick County and in the city of Wichita.

“We do a lot to make sure nothing like that would happen,” said Labrum, referencing the 12-story-apartment-building collapse in south Florida.

Labrum said inspections can be complicated. Inspectors start by going through codes, which may be different in each state and making sure the codes are up to date and fit the specific area or type of building. Engineers come in and make sure the building is designed correctly and test the materials being used.

“We make sure they used the material they were supposed to, that they are following their design,” Labrum said. “The other part of that is we vet (engineers’) credentials to make sure they are licensed how they are supposed to be, that those things are in place.”

He said a big part of inspections concerns the ground on which a building is constructed or is being constructed and what materials need to be used to make sure the building is safe.

“The structural integrity of a building is not inspected on a regular basis, so it’s very important if there is a seismic event of some sort, a flood or anything else that damages a building, that it’s reported,” Labrum said.

He explained that there can be various contributors to a building collapse like what happened in Surfside, Florida.

“A seismic or a weather event, sink hole-type event or something that was not properly constructed, less likely in that event the building has been there for 40 years.” Somehow (the Surfside apartment building) was either damaged or something was not done correctly and somehow it made it this long and then manifest,” Labrum said.

The hope for answers in south Florida continues as many watch the rescue efforts unfold.

