David Rickels preps for EFC, talks growth of MMA

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - David ‘The Caveman’ Rickels loves to fight.

So much so, the Derby native has made an impressive career in the world of combat sports. He says the feeling he gets on the professional stage is unmatched.

“You can’t replace it, it just feels too damn good to be in there, I am just happy to be in there this weekend,” he explained.

For Rickels, that experience only gets better when he can fight in Wichita.

“I haven’t fought here in such a long time, we were supposed to have the bare knuckle, that fell through. I am just excited, there’s a certain roar, a certain pop that the crowd gives me, and I thrive on it.”

The next chance for him to perform where his heart is comes this Saturday. Rickels will fight in the main event in the Evolution Fighting Championship event June 26 at Hartman Arena.

The difference between this fight and others for Caveman is that he is promoting it himself.

“It’s not new, there has been other fighters that have done this. Floyd Mayweather is the perfect example. Obviously, I can’t pay myself Floyd Mayweather money, but I am betting on myself,” Rickels smiled. “Can I sell tickets? Can I get people to show up to this event? What we are seeing is, that I can.”

Rickels helped start EFC years ago as a way to give up-and-coming fighters a chance to make a name for themselves in hopes of making it to a bigger stage.

“I’m over here signing up fighters, making sure blood work is good, selling tickets, doing this, doing that. I have a lot on my plate, but I like to work hard,” he noted.

Rickels says he plans to open a new gym designed to give fighters a home to train while continuing to promote fights. His goal is to see the sport reach its full potential in Kansas.

“Wichita, Derby, Kansas in general I take a lot of pride in supporting this area, I have done my best to help it grow. EFC is a part of that,” Rickels said.

While he will wear many hats this next event, the most important part of the night will be the fight itself. He jokes about the nerves he gets before fights but adds one the spotlight hits him, he is right where he belongs.

“Before that pop I am usually cowering in fear. I’m like why am I doing this? Why am I walking out? Why am I going to potentially get my head beat on in front of my friends and family?” Rickels laughed. “As soon as the lights hit me, there is nothing more important than getting my hand raised,” he finished.

Tickets are still available for the June 26 event on Ticketmaster.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.