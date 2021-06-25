‘Patrick Mahomes,’ the real GOAT, reunited with family in Harvey County

NEWTON, Kan. (KWCH) - Update: The owner of “Patrick Mahomes,” a stray GOAT, fund Thursday evening has been reunited with its family.

In response to a post on the Harvey County Sheriff’s Office’s Facebook page, the goat’s owner wrote: “The suspect has been captured but he’s doing fine so far no injuries but he’s fine I’m working on his pen right now.”

The Harvey County Sheriff’s Office is looking to reunite Patrick Mahomes -- the real GOAT -- with his owners.

The sheriff’s office said it received a call about a stray goat Thursday evening near U.S. Highway 50 and Hoover Road, west of Newton. Deputies checked with neighbors but have yet to locate his owners.

The sheriff’s office quite appropriately named Patrick Mahomes -- but it’s only temporary. Patrick is described as a small male goat, about 12-18 inches tall and around 25 pounds. He’s dehorned and has mostly red hair with a small patch of white on his head.

If you know where Patrick belongs, please call 911.

HELP US GET PATRICK MAHOMES BACK HOME. Is this GOAT really Patrick Mahomes? We can't say for sure, but here's what we... Posted by Harvey County Sheriff's Office on Thursday, June 24, 2021

