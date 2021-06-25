Weather Blog: High wind, heavy rain sweep across Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Friday night wrap-up: High winds and heavy rains crossed through Kansas Friday, knocking out power for thousands and causing flooding in several areas.

By about 10 p.m. Friday, there was no longer a severe thunderstorm warning for Wichita, but area storms were forecast to continue Friday night into Saturday.

9:30 p.m. Storm Team 12 reports that it could continue to be a noisy night for some areas of the state as scattered storms continue. A few severe thunderstorm warnings that remain in effect are in portions of south central Kansas. Butler County through Greenwood and into Chase County remains under warnings. Wind gusts of 60 mph and heavy rainfall continue to be the primary threats.

From Newton, we’re receiving more reports of damage, including a report from Emergency Management of partial roof damage at the Newton School District bus barn.

On Broadway between Plum and Ash Streets in Newton, Eyewitness News reporter Grant DeMars reports seeing multiple trees on vehicles and homes, power lines down and even a railroad crossing sign snapped in half.

Broadway between Plum and Ash in Newton.



We’re seeing multiple trees on vehicles and homes, power lines down, and even railroad crossing arms snapped in half.



Nearly all the neighborhoods we’ve been in are without power. @KWCH12 pic.twitter.com/RvEpiMBafd — Grant DeMars (@KWCHGrantD) June 26, 2021

9:05 p.m. A strong storm that passed through Newton has calmed. Near 9th and High Streets in Newton, tree limbs are down in the street. The area was also without electricity due to a down power pole.

In Goessel in Marion County, heavy rain caused flooding to reach people’s homes. The emergency manager said flooding along Goessel’s Main Street sent water into homes and businesses. There were reports of six to eight inches of rain in that area.

With a separate storm system in southwest Kansas, there are reports of damage to a school in Liberal. The National Weather Service received a report that a school in Liberal had its roof blown off with a storm that hit about 6:30 p.m. Friday.

8:30 p.m. A strong storm featuring powerful winds and heavy rainfall has made its way to Wichita. Small hail and wind speeds of about 60 mph was reported at Jabara Airport in northeast Wichita.

7:52 p.m. Several counties across Kansas remain in severe thunderstorm warnings. Severe weather moving its way into the Wichita and Hutchinson areas includes threats of potentially damaging winds of at least 60 miles per hour and heavy rainfall. In Newton, there are reports of damage from a severe storm that packed a punch with damaging winds. This includes down trees and power lines.

Locations of a path of a severe storm located near Cheney include Goddard, Andale, west Wichita, Eisenhower National Airport, Maize, Colwich, Bentley, Park City, Valley Center, Sedgwick, Kechi and Bel Aire.

Eyewitness News is also getting a clearer look at some storm damage in Marion County. This included large trees down near Marion Lake.

Some pretty big trees down here near Marion Lake. Crews are already out cleaning up tonight. @KWCH12 pic.twitter.com/HmVyJHh6Hu — Grant DeMars (@KWCHGrantD) June 26, 2021

7:10 p.m. Nearly 3,000 customers are without power in Harvey and Marion counties, according to the Evergy Outage Map. The outages can be blamed on severe weather moves through the area. Heavy rain has already led to flooding in the town of Goessel. Hesston is also reporting some street flooding due to the line of thunderstorms.

A lot of flooding here in Goessel, KS. Nice to see a little rainbow making an appearance as the rain stops finally! #kwch12 @KWCH12 pic.twitter.com/iY61YUJ0Ym — Hailey Tucker (@KWCHHailey) June 25, 2021

6:22 p.m. Storm Team 12 says up to eight inches of rain has fallen in parts of Marion County. This comes as a line of storms dropping heavy rain has stalled out over the area. There have been reports of water entering homes and businesses along Main Street in the town of Goessel. A flash flood warning remains in effect for Marion County through 10 p.m.

This is hail in Goessel, KS right now. Main Street is flooding with rain still coming down. If you can- please avoid areas of high water! @KWCH12 #kwch12 pic.twitter.com/j2ITW13Nb9 — Hailey Tucker (@KWCHHailey) June 25, 2021

There are reports of floodwaters breaching homes and businesses along Main Street in the town of Goessel. This comes with reports that at least 4 inches of rain have fallen in the town. There were also reports of a topple fireworks tent, downed tree branches and a few downed stop signs due to high winds.

Marion County dispatchers say there are several road closures in the southern part of the county due to the flooding. Storm Team 12 Chief Meteorologist Ross Janssen remember rising water can be dangerous and deceptive so avoid water-covered roads or bridges.

A flash flood warning is in effect for Chase and Marion counties until 10 p.m. on Friday.

Flooding is a big problem in Marion county. Avoid the area if you can. Roads are flooded and reports of some tree limbs down around Marion Lake. #kswx pic.twitter.com/XXBfPgdVe7 — Ross Janssen (@KWCHRoss) June 25, 2021

