Advertisement

High heat replaced by severe storms Friday

Meteorologist Jake Dunne says Thursday night storms are winding down, but they promise to...
Meteorologist Jake Dunne says Thursday night storms are winding down, but they promise to return later today.(KWCH 12)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 4:42 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says Thursday night storms are winding down, but they promise to return later today. Expect a mix of sun and clouds through midday along with temperatures rising into the middle 90s. Storms are likely this afternoon and evening, and some will be severe producing damaging wind gusts, large hail, and torrential rainfall.

Strong to severe storms will end this evening, but pockets of rain thunder remain in the forecast through Saturday, though nothing heavy/severe is expected tomorrow. Sunday looks mostly dry before a small chance of (non-severe) storms move in late Sunday night and Monday.

In the wake of today’s cold front, our weekend will be much cooler. Highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s are 10 to 15 degrees below normal. Expect more of the same next week with temperatures staying cooler than normal through early July.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Partly cloudy; afternoon storms likely, some severe. Wind: S 15-25; gusty. High: 96.

Tonight: Evening storms likely, then showers overnight. Wind: SW 5-15. Low: 68.

Tomorrow: Morning showers, then isolated afternoon storms. Wind: W/N 5-15. High: 84.

Tomorrow Night: Mostly cloudy. Wind: NE 5-10. Low: 66.

Sun: High: 83. Low: 65. Becoming partly cloudy.

Mon: High: 80. Low: 64. Morning showers/storms, otherwise mostly cloudy.

Tue: High: 82. Low: 65. Mostly cloudy; afternoon showers/storms possible.

Wed: High: 85. Low: 66. Mostly cloudy; overnight storm chance.

Thu: High: 87. Low: 65. Partly cloudy.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Surveillance video shows the moment a Florida condo partially collapsed.
Caught on camera: Video shows Florida condo building collapse
Tanganyika Wildlife Splash Park
KDHE, Sedgwick County identify bacteria in cases linked to Tanganyika splash park
Police arrested a man on June 22 for allegedly burning a 30’ X 20’ American Flag at a business...
Kansas man charged with arson in burning of American flag
Splash park at Tanganyika Wildlife Park in Sedgwick County
Doctors explain bacteria found in 3 cases of illness in Tanganyika splash park visitors
This aerial photo shows part of the 12-story oceanfront Champlain Towers South Condo that...
Many feared dead after Florida beachfront condo collapses

Latest News

More active weather coming Friday afternoon.
Weather Alert: Friday
Severe chances continue Thursday and Friday
Severe threat tonight; again Friday
Meteorologist Jake Dunne says Wednesday night storms are winding down, and the day ahead looks...
High heat and humidity Thursday
Chances for showers and storms will be increasing
Storm chances increasing; some severe