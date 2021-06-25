High heat replaced by severe storms Friday

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says Thursday night storms are winding down, but they promise to return later today. Expect a mix of sun and clouds through midday along with temperatures rising into the middle 90s. Storms are likely this afternoon and evening, and some will be severe producing damaging wind gusts, large hail, and torrential rainfall.

Strong to severe storms will end this evening, but pockets of rain thunder remain in the forecast through Saturday, though nothing heavy/severe is expected tomorrow. Sunday looks mostly dry before a small chance of (non-severe) storms move in late Sunday night and Monday.

In the wake of today’s cold front, our weekend will be much cooler. Highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s are 10 to 15 degrees below normal. Expect more of the same next week with temperatures staying cooler than normal through early July.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Partly cloudy; afternoon storms likely, some severe. Wind: S 15-25; gusty. High: 96.

Tonight: Evening storms likely, then showers overnight. Wind: SW 5-15. Low: 68.

Tomorrow: Morning showers, then isolated afternoon storms. Wind: W/N 5-15. High: 84.

Tomorrow Night: Mostly cloudy. Wind: NE 5-10. Low: 66.

Sun: High: 83. Low: 65. Becoming partly cloudy.

Mon: High: 80. Low: 64. Morning showers/storms, otherwise mostly cloudy.

Tue: High: 82. Low: 65. Mostly cloudy; afternoon showers/storms possible.

Wed: High: 85. Low: 66. Mostly cloudy; overnight storm chance.

Thu: High: 87. Low: 65. Partly cloudy.

