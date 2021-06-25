Advertisement

Police called to remove snake; turns out to be python

A Pittsburg police officer thought he was being called out to remove a garden snake from a...
A Pittsburg police officer thought he was being called out to remove a garden snake from a home, instead he found this python.(Pittsburg Police Department)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 12:14 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
PITTSBURG, Kan. (AP) - When Pittsburg, Kansas, Police Officer Jesse Spencer was sent to a home to remove a snake from the front porch, he expected the typical garden snake.

And now, for something completely different: What he found was an 8-foot-long python.

Police on Thursday posted a photo of Spencer holding the snake. The department said the officer “fulfilled the job description category ‘other duties are required.’” Pythons are constrictor snakes and are not native to the U.S., though they are sold as exotic pets.

Police say the python removed from the porch was adopted by a “responsible individual who lives outside this community.” The python has since been reunited with its owner.

"UPDATE" Owner & python have been reunited. We want to thank the reptile loving foster family for their help. Officer...

Posted by Pittsburg Police Department on Thursday, June 24, 2021

