Sedgwick County seeing staffing shortages in critical departments

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The services people rely on in cases of life and death emergencies in Sedgwick County are struggling to meet staffing needs. Sedgwick County Manager Tom Stolz said the county on Thursday had a meeting with leaders of the critical core services, looking at what needs done in addressing the issue.

“These are some serious problems and so, if we don’t do public safety and do it right, then we’re failing as elected leaders the people we serve trust,” Sedgwick County Commissioner Jim Howell said.

For Howell, it’s not a rosy picture in the county’s emergency medical services department. He said while the county has new hires, it takes time to get those new employees trained. The main concern, he said, is retention.

“Just last week, I believe we had four resignations of senior paramedics. Four captains, I believe, chose to submit their paperwork,” he said.

Stolz said across several critical departments, Sedgwick County has a considerable number of openings.

“EMS, 911 communication, our corrections department and our COMCARE department. In all of those areas, we have what we would call serious staffing issues,” he said.

In 911 communication, there are 24 openings. There are nearly 20 in EMS, nearly 200 in COMCARE and about 60 openings in corrections.

“We’re really looking at a multifaceted plan within the county to, first of all, keep the people that we have,” Stolz said.

Pay is a key factor.

“Really focusing hard on pay and compensation, just to try to compete with what is going on in the market,” Stolz said.

Howell said while that’s a start, there is more to consider in addressing the issue.

“One of the fastest things we can do is say it’s a pay problem,” he said. “I don’t disagree (emergency-service employees) should be paid more and I would certainly advocate for that, but sometimes that’s not the only problem.”

Howell said in talking with paramedics, one of the biggest issues he hears is morale and culture.

“We’ve lost close to 100 people in this organization in about 20, 22 months,” he said.

Stolz said the county is evaluating working conditions, equipment and safety. An outside law firm is reviewing policies and protocols. In the meantime, the issue has led to resources being stretched thin.

He said for citizens, that equates to waiting or an increased response time.

“And that can directly impact public safety,” Stolz said.

