Sen. Jerry Moran, Rep. Ron Estes outline protection program for aviation workers

(KOLO)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 4:28 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Two Kansas congressional delegates, U.S. Senator Jerry Moran and Rep. Ron Estes, were in Wichita Friday to outline a program aimed at keeping aviation workers in the workforce.

The Aviation Manufacturing Jobs Protection Program is part of the American Rescue Plan passed earlier this year. It provides funding to eligible businesses to pay up to half of their compensation costs for certain categories of employees for up to six months.

“The future of Kansas is determined in part, significant part, by aviation and aerospace,” Moran said. “So, every time we can keep a business in business and more importantly, every time we can keep an employee employed, not only is that person better, but the community is better.”

With the program, businesses are required to make several commitments, including a commitment that they will not voluntarily furlough or lay off employees during the same period.

Moran and Estes introduced the was signed into law and became the Aviation Manufacturing Jobs Protection Program. The visit to Wichita on Friday was about education.

“This was an opportunity to education business owners, managers, CFOs, union officials, on a program that’s designed to keep employees employed in aviation in aviation here in Kansas,” Moran said.

July 13 is the deadline to apply for assistance through the Aviation Manufacturing Jobs Protection Program.

