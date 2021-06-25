Storms continue into the night

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that scattered storms will continue through the evening and into the night. Some severe storms will be possible with large hail and damaging winds, along with flooding rainfall.

By daybreak Saturday the heaviest of the storms will exit to the east. Additional scattered showers and storms will redevelop through the day, but not everyone will get rainfall.

Temperatures will be cooler behind a cold front with highs reaching the upper 70s to lower 80s during the afternoon with a north breeze.

Sunday will be dry with cooler weather continuing. Highs will once again reach the upper 70s to lower 80s.

Temperatures will remain below average through the end of June next week with additional chances for showers and storms Monday through Wednesday.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST

Tonight: Storms likely, some with heavy rain. Wind: S 5-15. Low: 68.

Tomorrow: Cloudy; scattered showers & storms. Wind: NW 5-15. High: 82.

Tomorrow Night: Mostly cloudy. Wind: N 5-10. Low: 67.

Sun: High: 83 Mostly cloudy.

Mon: High: 79 Low: 67 Mostly cloudy; afternoon & evening showers.

Tue: High: 80 Low: 66 Mostly cloudy; scattered PM storms.

Wed: High: 83 Low: 68 Mostly cloudy; scattered PM and evening storms.

Thu: High: 85 Low: 67 Increasing clouds.

Fri: High: 84 Low: 66 Partly cloudy.

