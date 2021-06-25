Weather Alert: Friday

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Chief Meteorologist Ross Janssen says more active weather is coming Friday afternoon and into the evening. Severe weather could develop after 3pm with a concern for some hail and wind gusts to 65 mph. Once the storms get going, they will move east and continue into the night.

Friday will start off with temperatures in the 60s and 70s with some leftover showers in central and eastern Kansas. Highs will reach the upper 80s for western Kansas, but look for 90s farther east. It will be another very muggy day, so heat indices will go back above 100 farther south.

Storms that roll through Friday night will drop some heavy rain, but should begin winding down Saturday morning. Best chances to have dry weather this weekend will be later Saturday afternoon and again Sunday.

A weather pattern change for next week brings cooler temperatures (highs near 80) and some off and on rain showers from Monday through at least Wednesday. Severe weather is not likely.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Friday: Mostly cloudy; scattered P.M. and evening storms. Wind: S/SW 15-25; gusty. High: 93

Friday Night: Storms likely with some heavy rain. Wind: S/SE 5-10. Low: 68.

Sat: High: 82 AM showers and storms, then mostly cloudy.

Sun: High: 83 Low: 67 Increasing clouds.

Mon: High: 80 Low: 66 Mostly cloudy; PM showers.

Tue: High: 79 Low: 66 Mostly cloudy; PM showers.

Wed: High: 80 Low: 65 Mostly cloudy; PM showers and storms.

Thu: High: 84 Low: 66 Partly cloudy.

