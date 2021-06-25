Advertisement

Wichita man sentenced for distributing thousands of child porn images

By KWCH Staff
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 3:51 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A 26-year-old Wichita man faces more than a decade in prison for distributing child pornography. Act U.S. Attorney Duston J. Slinkard said Devan Navarette pleaded guilty to one count of distributing child pornography.

The U.S. attorney said in February, Navarette pleaded guilty to one count of Distribution of Child Pornography.

“In his plea, he admitted to operating a Dropbox account to share files of child pornography with other users,” Slinkard said. “Dropbox discovered Navarette’s activities and reported him to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. Investigators found thousands of images depicting children, including prepubescent children, made to engage in sex acts.”

As part of his sentence, the U.S. attorney said Navarette will also pay $57,000 in restitution to victims.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wichita Police responded to a domestic disturbance Friday morning where two people were sent to...
2 sent to hospital following domestic disturbance in North Wichita
A brief storm moved through the Willowbend neighborhood in far northeast Wichita Friday...
Brief, damaging storm moves through Wichita Friday afternoon
Severe storms moved through Marion County Lake Friday afternoon leaving behind flooding and a...
Weather Blog: High wind, heavy rain sweep across Kansas
Oklahoma turnpikes going cashless
Former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin awaits sentencing Friday, June 25, 2021, from a...
Derek Chauvin gets 22 1/2 years in prison for George Floyd’s death

Latest News

An El Dorado family mourns the death of 18-year-old Alex Epp as they focus on caring for her...
Family of mother killed in crash near El Dorado focused on caring for infant daughter
South High graduate Devin Webber will make his second appearance in Wichita as a professional...
South High graduate Devin Webber on EFC fight card
The Wichita Police Department issued a Silver Alert for Robert 74-year-old Robert Whitfield.
Silver Alert issued for man reported missing from Wichita home
Wichita police to hand out free kits to track catalytic converter thefts
Wichita police introduce new program to cut down on catalytic converter thefts
Wichita police to hand out free kits to track catalytic converter thefts
Wichita police to hand out free kits to track catalytic converter thefts