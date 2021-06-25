Wichita man sentenced for distributing thousands of child porn images

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A 26-year-old Wichita man faces more than a decade in prison for distributing child pornography. Act U.S. Attorney Duston J. Slinkard said Devan Navarette pleaded guilty to one count of distributing child pornography.

“In his plea, he admitted to operating a Dropbox account to share files of child pornography with other users,” Slinkard said. “Dropbox discovered Navarette’s activities and reported him to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. Investigators found thousands of images depicting children, including prepubescent children, made to engage in sex acts.”

As part of his sentence, the U.S. attorney said Navarette will also pay $57,000 in restitution to victims.

