Family of mother killed in crash near El Dorado focused on caring for infant daughter

By Carolina Loera
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 11:17 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
EL DORADO, Kan. (KWCH) - An El Dorado family is mourning the death of a loved one, 18-year-old Alex Epp. Two weeks ago, Epp died from her injuries in a car crash near El Dorado. Epp and two of her friends were driving on K-254 when a car going the wrong way hit them.

Epp’s family said the 18-year-old leaves behind her three-month-old daughter and they’re doing everything they can to support the infant. Epp’s family said the baby girl, Nova, meant the world to her mother and they are thankful for the support they’ve received in the difficult times following Epp’s death.

Epp’s sister, Elizabeth Epp, said the 18-year-old will always be remembered and the family will make sure baby Nova will have memories of her mother.

“Something we plan to do with her is, we’re putting together a memory box and we’re going to have a photo album, pictures of her, anything and everything that screams, ‘Alex.’ That will tell Nova about who her mom was,” Elizabeth said.

She spoke about how much Nova meant to Alex.

“That little girl, when it came to that little girl, that was her entire world. Everything revolved around her,” Elizabeth said.

She said the family will always have a little piece of Alex in Nova.

“She’s a miniature version of her mom, a spitting image of her mom when she was a little girl,” Elizabeth said. “She got her bright, blue, gorgeous eyes. She’s definitely going to be spoiled and well taken are of.”

One of the family’s priorities currently is to make sure that Nova has everything she needs. The community is stepping in. A benefit is planned for Saturday night, June 26 at the Blue Goose in El Dorado. The family also has a GoFundMe account to help with Nova’s expenses.

