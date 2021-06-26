Advertisement

Mild end to the weekend

Highs will stay in the 80s through the end of the weekend, then an unsettled weather pattern...
Highs will stay in the 80s through the end of the weekend, then an unsettled weather pattern will bring chances for storms into the forecast for most of the next week.(Meteorologist Sarah Fletcher)
By Sarah Fletcher
Jun. 26, 2021
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Highs will stay in the 80s through the end of the weekend, then an unsettled weather pattern will bring chances for storms into the forecast for most of the next week.

Storms will be possible, scattered across southern Kansas Saturday evening. Showers and storms will come to an end overnight. Lows will drop into the 50s and 60s by early Sunday morning.

A few spotty showers/storms will be possible in northwestern Kansas Sunday afternoon. For the rest of us, there will be a partly to mostly cloudy sky. Highs will reach the low to mid-80s for most of the state.

A stalled front will keep the chance for showers and storms in the forecast across the state Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. These will be off and on. Highs will stay in the low to mid-80s through then.

By Friday, a cold front will move in from the north. Behind this front, we’ll have a mostly sunny sky with highs staying the in the 80s.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Tonight: Scattered evening storms. Wind: NW/NE 5-10. Low: 67.

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy. Wind: NE 5-10. High: 82.

Tomorrow night: Partly cloudy. Wind: NE 5-10. Low: 65.

Monday: Mostly cloudy with afternoon/evening storms. Wind: SE 5-10. High: 82.

Tue: High: 82 Low: 67 Scattered showers/storms

Wed: High: 84 Low: 67 Scattered showers/storms

Thu: High: 84 Low: 67 Scattered showers/storms

Fri: High: 86 Low: 67 Mostly sunny

Sat: High: 83 Low: 64 Mostly sunny

