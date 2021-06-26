No severe weather today- spotty showers/storms

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Mostly cloudy to partly cloudy skies across Kansas today, with spotty showers and a few storms. Any storms that develop this afternoon are not expected to produce severe weather. More heavy rain is possible across southeast Kansas over the next few days as a cold front becomes stationary across central Kansas. Flood Watch and Flood Warnings remain in place for southeast Kansas through Sunday morning. The additional cloud cover and moisture will keep temperatures below normal (low 90s) for late June with highs only in the 80s this weekend.

More scattered showers and a few storms in the forecast during the late afternoon/evening through Wednesday. High temperatures will remain in the 80s through the week into the holiday weekend.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Today: Cloudy to mostly cloudy; scattered showers & storms. Wind: SW/NW 5-10. High: 82.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Wind: N 5-10. Low: 67.

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy, mild. Wind: NE 5-10. High: 84.

Tomorrow Night: Mostly cloudy, isolated showers/storms after midnight. Wind: S LIGHT. Low: 67.

Mon: High: 82 Mostly cloudy; afternoon & evening showers.

Tue: High: 80 Low: 66 Mostly cloudy; scattered PM storms.

Wed: High: 83 Low: 68 Mostly cloudy; scattered PM and evening storms.

Thu: High: 85 Low: 67 Becoming partly cloudy.

Fri: High: 84 Low: 65 Mostly sunny.

Sat: High: 85 Low: 63 Mostly sunny.

