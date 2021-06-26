Advertisement

Police: 3 killed, 3 others injured after train hits minivan

By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 26, 2021 at 9:46 AM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST CHICAGO, Ind. (AP) — A 10-year-old girl and two adults have been killed after the minivan they were in was struck by a train in northwestern Indiana.

Police say the 1 a.m. Saturday crash in East Chicago also sent three boys between the ages of 10 and 7 to hospitals where they were listed in critical condition.

Police say surveillance video shows the driver of the minivan ignored an activated train crossing signal and drove around a crossing gate when the vehicle was hit.

The train pushed the minivan for about 200 yards.

In addition to the girl, a 38-year-old woman and 36-year-old man were pronounced dead at the scene.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Severe storms moved through Marion County Lake Friday afternoon leaving behind flooding and a...
Weather Blog: High wind, heavy rain sweep across Kansas
An El Dorado family mourns the death of 18-year-old Alex Epp as they focus on caring for her...
Family of mother killed in crash near El Dorado focused on caring for infant daughter
A brief storm moved through the Willowbend neighborhood in far northeast Wichita Friday...
Brief, damaging storm moves through Wichita Friday afternoon
Wichita Police responded to a domestic disturbance Friday morning where two people were sent to...
2 sent to hospital following domestic disturbance in North Wichita
Volunteers and neighbors are stepping up to cut Dan Brunsell's wheat after the farmer was...
Volunteers, neighbors step up for Lindsborg farmer after crash, cancer diagnosis

Latest News

People in Portland, Oregon, played in fountains to try and deal with the excessive heat...
Northwest heat wave builds, all-time records broken
Michael Lopez, 27, (center) faces several charges including multiple counts of attempted murder...
GRAPHIC: Gang member arrested in NYC shooting in front of two children
Police are still searching for a male accomplice seen on a scooter, who allegedly transported...
GRAPHIC: Suspect arrested in shooting that put 2 young siblings in line of fire
A 2018 report on the building by Morabito Consultants included concerns about structural damage...
At least 5 dead in condo collapse as search and rescue efforts continue
This aerial photo shows part of the 12-story oceanfront Champlain Towers South Condo that...
Crews at condo collapse site find body, raising death toll to five