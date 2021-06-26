Advertisement

Sedgwick County firefighters discuss preparation for ‘worst-case scenarios’

By Lily Wu
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 7:14 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Sedgwick County Fire Department never stops preparing and training to be ready for emergencies. Crews walked Eyewitness News reporter Lily Wu what rescue crews in Surfside, Florida are going through after an apartment building collapsed, killing at least four with more than 150 unaccounted for, as of Friday afternoon.

While a different situation under far different circumstances, Sedgwick County Fire Captain Don Boone likens what’s happening in Florida to natural disasters he’s responded to in his 17 years with the department. He remembers Greensburg in 2007 after the tornado ripped through the heart of the town, nearly destroying it. Some of the images in the immediate aftermath of that devastating storm remind him of what he’s seen this week in Florida.

“They’re very frustrated right now and they’re very anxious right now because it feels like time is just passing and they’re not making the progress they want to make,” Boone said. “It’s one of those things that you can’t go fast. It’s got to be slow, it’s got to be meticulous.”

Sedgwick County firefighters at Station 32 are part of the Technical Rescue Team. They train and prepare for search-and-rescue missions.

“We don’t like for this stuff to happen, but this is what we train for,” Boone said. “So, if it does happen, we want to be ready and we appreciate the opportunity to go serve to do that, to help those people.”

While more than 1,600 miles away, the Sedgwick County firefighters say they are thinking about their fellow first responders.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wichita Police responded to a domestic disturbance Friday morning where two people were sent to...
2 sent to hospital following domestic disturbance in North Wichita
A brief storm moved through the Willowbend neighborhood in far northeast Wichita Friday...
Brief, damaging storm moves through Wichita Friday afternoon
Severe storms moved through Marion County Lake Friday afternoon leaving behind flooding and a...
Weather Blog: High wind, heavy rain sweep across Kansas
Oklahoma turnpikes going cashless
Former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin awaits sentencing Friday, June 25, 2021, from a...
Derek Chauvin gets 22 1/2 years in prison for George Floyd’s death

Latest News

An El Dorado family mourns the death of 18-year-old Alex Epp as they focus on caring for her...
Family of mother killed in crash near El Dorado focused on caring for infant daughter
South High graduate Devin Webber will make his second appearance in Wichita as a professional...
South High graduate Devin Webber on EFC fight card
The Wichita Police Department issued a Silver Alert for Robert 74-year-old Robert Whitfield.
Silver Alert issued for man reported missing from Wichita home
Wichita police to hand out free kits to track catalytic converter thefts
Wichita police introduce new program to cut down on catalytic converter thefts
Wichita police to hand out free kits to track catalytic converter thefts
Wichita police to hand out free kits to track catalytic converter thefts