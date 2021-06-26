Advertisement

Silver Alert issued for man reported missing from Wichita home

The Wichita Police Department issued a Silver Alert for Robert 74-year-old Robert Whitfield.
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 9:45 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department asks for the public’s help locating 74-year-old Robert Whitfield.

Whitfield was last seen leaving his home in the 1900 block of North Keith Court in Wichita. He left about 2:30 p.m. Friday afternoon to go to Cabelas. Police said Whitfield is diagnosed with diabetes and his diabetes is not well controlled.

Police said Whitfield stands about 5′9. He has grey hair that is thin on top and was last seen wearing blue jeans, a blue polo shirt, blue shoes and a green jacket. He was last known to be driving a red 2018 Ford pickup truck with Kansas tag 947AC. If you see him, or you know where he is, please call 911.

