South High graduate Devin Webber on EFC fight card

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - South High graduate Devin Webber will make his second appearance in Wichita as a professional fighter Saturday in the Evolution Fighting Championship at Hartman Arena.

The event is promoted and headlined by Wichita’s David ‘The Caveman’ Rickels.

Webber graduated from South High School in 2012 where he was a standout wrestler. He turned to fighting at 18, and after seven years and 20 fights as an amateurs, Webber turned pro in 2019.

“I lost my professional debut but it changed my mind set and made me into the fighter I am today,” he said. “It was the best thing that ever happened to me.”

It was that loss that taught Webber the most important lesson of his career so far.

“I thought I was better than I was and let the work ethic go to the side and relied on my talent.” Webber said. “In MMA you do that and you are going to lose every time. You got to put in the work.” He’s now 3-2 as a professional with a chance to improve that record in front of a home crowd on Saturday night.

“It means the world, I have hundreds of people coming out to support me,” Webber said. “I love Wichita to death and it’s always a part of me.”

A win would get him one step closer to a contender series and a shot at the UFC.

“I believe I will be in the UFC next year and then I believe I will be in the top 15 within three years and a champ within the next five years.”

Tickets are still available for the June 26 event on Ticketmaster.

