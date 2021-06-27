Man dies after ATV accident in north Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - According to the Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP), a man has died after an ATV accident in Phillips county.

Around 3 P.M. Saturday, Terry Gitchel was driving the all-terrain vehicle north in a pasture near 550 East 700 Road, 12 miles northeast of Gretna, in Phillips county.

KHP says they received a call about the accident at 9:24 P.M. Saturday night and assisted the Phillipsburg Sheriff’s office.

The agency says Gitchel attempted to go up a steep incline in the ATV. The vehicle couldn’t make the incline and flipped over backwards.

Gitchel was a resident of Phillipsburg, he was 64-years-old.

