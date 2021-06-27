Rain takes over this week

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Showers and storms will be possible through most of the upcoming week with highs cooler than normal for June/July.

Tonight, with a mostly cloudy sky, lows will drop into the 50s and 60s.

Monday, our highs will reach the upper 70s to lower 80s (we’re normally in the 90s in late-June!). It will be partly to mostly cloudy during the first half of the day with scattered showers and storms in the afternoon and evening. The wind will be mild, around 5-10 mph.

Highs will stay mild (low to mid 80s) through the workweek. Showers and storms will be likely Tuesday and Wednesday, scattered on Thursday as a front stalls across the state through then.

Sunshine returns to the forecast Friday and it will stick around into the 4th of July weekend. Highs will stay mild, in the low to mid 80s through then.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Wind: E/NE 5-10. Low: 66.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy with afternoon/evening storms. Wind: N/E 5-10. High: 82.

Tomorrow night: Showers and storms continue. Wind: SE 5-10. Low: 67.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with showers/storms likely. Wind: SE 5-10. High: 80.

Wed: High: 84 Low: 67 Scattered showers/storms

Thu: High: 84 Low: 69 Scattered showers/storms

Fri: High: 85 Low: 65 Mostly sunny

Sat: High: 83 Low: 63 Mostly sunny

Sun: High: 85 Low: 63 Mostly sunny

