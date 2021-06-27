Some see rain, others not so much- mild

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wet weather for south-central and southeast Kansas, mainly dry with isolated afternoon storms for other areas of the state. Severe weather is not expected today.

Cloudy skies and scattered showers and a few rumbles today across south-central Kansas, meanwhile parts of southeast Kansas will continue to deal with heavy rainfall and flooding concerns through the afternoon. A weather disturbance moving out of Oklahoma and a stationary front across southeast Kansas, will remain the focus of scattered showers and storms. This weather system remains in close proximity to Kansas throughout the first part of the work week, meaning more chances of rain and storms for much of the state.

The pattern really doesn’t change until late in the week as a cold front sweeps through the region bringing drier air (less humidity) to Kansas. Cloud cover and precipitation will keep temperatures some 5-10 degrees below normal for late June and early July, with highs in the 70s and 80s through the week. Temperatures begin to warm up into the mid and upper 80s towards the holiday weekend. Preliminary forecast for 4th of July looks nice with temperatures in the mid 80s to near 90 and mostly sunny skies across Kansas.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Today: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers and a few rumbles. Wind: E 5-10. High: 82.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Wind: E 5-10. Low: 66.

Monday: Mostly cloudy with more scattered showers and storms. Wind: E 5-10. High: 82.

Monday night: Cloudy, more numerous scattered storms. Wind: NE 5-10. Low: 65.

Tue: High: 81 Scattered showers/storms

Wed: High: 84 Low: 67 Scattered showers/storms

Thu: High: 85 Low: 68 Scattered showers/storms

Fri: High: 83 Low: 67 Mostly sunny

Sat: High: 83 Low: 63 Mostly sunny

Sun: High: 85 Low: 62 Mostly sunny

