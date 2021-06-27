KBI identifies woman killed in officer-involved shooting

ROOKS COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) Update Sunday 11:40 a.m.- The Kansas Bureau of Investigation has identified a woman killed in an officer-involved shooting early Sunday morning in Plainville as Nicole Dechant, 29, of Hays.

The KBI said at around 12:50 a.m. an officer of the Plainville Police Department arrived at a convenience store at 601 S. Washington. He had learned that Dechant was at the store purchasing food. He was aware that Dechant had a misdemeanor warrant for her arrest.

Preliminary information indicates that the officer approached Dechant when she was sitting on a curb outside the convenience store. According to KBI he explained that she would be taken into custody on the warrant. During the interaction, Dechant reached inside her bag and took out a firearm. The officer then drew his firearm and gave commands for Dechant to put down the gun. Dechant ignored the commands, and the officer fired multiple times striking Dechant.

EMS responded to the store, but Dechant was pronounced dead at the scene. The officer was not hurt during the incident.

The investigation is ongoing. No further information has been released.

