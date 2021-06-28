Advertisement

2 adults, 1 child killed after train hits vehicle in Chicago

By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 3:56 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (AP) - Two adults and a child have been killed after a Metra train struck their vehicle in Chicago.

Authorities tell The Chicago Sun-Times that a train heading north into the city struck the vehicle just after 5 p.m. Sunday on the city’s Far South Side.

Metra spokeswoman Meg Reile says the force of the impact caused the train’s front car to partially derail and the vehicle caught fire. Two adults and one child riding in the vehicle were pronounced dead at the scene.

It was not immediately known how fast the train was traveling at the time of the collision.

An investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman killed in Officer-involved shooting
KBI identifies woman killed in officer-involved shooting
A man is dead after an ATV accident in Phillips county.
Man dies after ATV accident in north Kansas
An El Dorado family mourns the death of 18-year-old Alex Epp as they focus on caring for her...
Family of mother killed in crash near El Dorado focused on caring for infant daughter
Wichita police to hand out free kits to track catalytic converter thefts
Wichita police introduce new program to cut down on catalytic converter thefts
Family members pray by the memorial wall for the missing people of the Surfside, Florida, condo...
Families of the missing visit site of Florida condo collapse

Latest News

Two separate shootings have left one person dead and at least 13 others injured Sunday night in...
1 dead, 13 wounded in two shootings in Chicago
Thousands are without power in Wichita Monday morning due to outages.
Thousands without power in north Wichita Monday
The search for survivors stretches into the fifth day at the site of the Surfside, Fla., condo...
Condo tragedy: Search for survivors continues
The Sedgwick County Health Department is offering free HIV testing for National HIV Testing Day...
Sedgwick County Health Department offering free HIV testing Monday
President Joe Biden stands with a bipartisan group of senators in front of the White House on...
Senators to watch as Democrats debate changing filibuster rules