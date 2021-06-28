After storm, small fire, 1 historic theater in Wichita steps up for another

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Three lightning strikes from a storm earlier this month caused a small fire at Wichita’s Crown Uptown Theatre. All of the electricity was restored to the building, but the theatre, near East Douglas and Hillside, still doesn’t have air conditioning.

Getting parts has been slow because of a heat wave across parts of the U.S. and supply issues stemming from the pandemic. Instead of canceling shows, the Orpheum Theatre, located downtown near 1st and Broadway, stepped in to help out. The Orpheum agreed to host Crown Uptown shows until the theatre, about two miles away, could get all of the needed repairs finished.

Over the weekend on Friday, June 25 and Saturday, June 26, the Orpheum hosted two final performances of the Crown Uptown’s concert, “Come Together: A Beatles Revue.”

“The Orpheum came together and actually reached out to us mutually and said, ‘hey, we know that you’re down. We have some availability. Do you want to come on over?’” Crown Uptown Theatre Executive Director Max Wilson said.

The Crown Uptown said moving shows to a different location is half of the hassle of having to cancel. For some smaller events, the venue is also using space at nearby Mosley Street Melodrama.

