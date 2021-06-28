Advertisement

After storm, small fire, 1 historic theater in Wichita steps up for another

The Orpheum Theatre and Crown Uptown Theatre in Wichita, Kansas
The Orpheum Theatre and Crown Uptown Theatre in Wichita, Kansas(KWCH 12)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 6:13 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Three lightning strikes from a storm earlier this month caused a small fire at Wichita’s Crown Uptown Theatre. All of the electricity was restored to the building, but the theatre, near East Douglas and Hillside, still doesn’t have air conditioning.

Getting parts has been slow because of a heat wave across parts of the U.S. and supply issues stemming from the pandemic. Instead of canceling shows, the Orpheum Theatre, located downtown near 1st and Broadway, stepped in to help out. The Orpheum agreed to host Crown Uptown shows until the theatre, about two miles away, could get all of the needed repairs finished.

Over the weekend on Friday, June 25 and Saturday, June 26, the Orpheum hosted two final performances of the Crown Uptown’s concert, “Come Together: A Beatles Revue.”

“The Orpheum came together and actually reached out to us mutually and said, ‘hey, we know that you’re down. We have some availability. Do you want to come on over?’” Crown Uptown Theatre Executive Director Max Wilson said.

The Crown Uptown said moving shows to a different location is half of the hassle of having to cancel. For some smaller events, the venue is also using space at nearby Mosley Street Melodrama.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman killed in Officer-involved shooting
KBI identifies woman killed in officer-involved shooting
A man is dead after an ATV accident in Phillips county.
Man dies after ATV accident in north Kansas
Kansas Highway Patrol troopers are searching for a suspect in south Wichita after chasing a...
KHP troopers search for driver following chase involving stolen car in south Wichita
Thousands are without power in Wichita Monday morning due to outages.
Power restored for thousands in North Wichita
The Arkansas River is closed effective immediately to all recreational activity.
Arkansas River closed to recreational activity

Latest News

North Wichita community gathers to paint over neighborhood graffiti.
North Wichita community helps vandalized business cover graffiti
Family of Alex Epp
Family of mother killed in crash near El Dorado focused on caring for infant daughter
An El Dorado family mourns the death of 18-year-old Alex Epp as they focus on caring for her...
Family of mother killed in crash near El Dorado focused on caring for infant daughter
Family of sick kids looks for answers after visiting Tanganyika Splash Park.
Family of sick children looks for answers after visiting Tanganyika Splash Park