Cooler than normal conditions continue Monday

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says after a mostly dry Sunday, showers and storms return to the forecast as we start the workweek. In fact, a stalled frontal boundary over northern Oklahoma will slowly drift north back into Kansas keeping storms in the forecast through the end of the week.

Most of the action will take place during the afternoon and evening hours and while nothing severe is expected (through Wednesday) some of the storms will produce pockets of heavy rain.

A stronger weather maker is scheduled to arrive on Thursday into Friday. The chance of both rain and severe weather will climb with the storm system, but it should push through the state by Friday afternoon leaving us dry for the holiday weekend.

Clouds and the risk of rain will keep temperatures on the cool side this week. Highs in the lower to middle 80s are 5 to 10 degrees below normal for late June and early July.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Mostly cloudy; isolated showers, then a few afternoon storms. Wind: N/E 5-10. High: 81.

Tonight: Isolated evening storms, then mostly cloudy with showers. Wind: E 5-10. Low: 67.

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy; showers/storms possible. Wind: E 5-10. High: 80.

Tomorrow Night: Mostly cloudy; storm chance continues. Wind: E/N 5-10. Low: 66.

Wed: High: 83. Low: 68. Mostly cloudy; scattered showers and storms.

Thu: High: 82. Low: 65. Mostly cloudy; showers and storms likely.

Fri: High: 84. Low: 63. Decreasing clouds.

Sat: High: 83. Low: 62. Mostly sunny.

Sun: High: 95. Low: 65. Mostly sunny.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.