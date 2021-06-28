Dodge City police seek help to locate 13-year-old girl

DODGE CITY, Kan. (KWCH) - Dodge City police are asking for the public’s help to locate 13-year-old Ximena Martinez.

Police say she has not been seen since around 8 p.m. on Sunday (June 27) in the area of Mulberry Street and Comanche Street.

Ximena is 5″2, 109 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. Ximena was last seen wearing the same clothing as shown in the picture below.

Please help! Missing 13 year old Ximena Martinez has not been seen since 06/27/2021 around 8pm, in the area of Mulberry... Posted by Dodge City Police Department on Monday, June 28, 2021

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.