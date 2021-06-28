Dodge City police seek help to locate 13-year-old girl
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 2:29 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
DODGE CITY, Kan. (KWCH) - Dodge City police are asking for the public’s help to locate 13-year-old Ximena Martinez.
Police say she has not been seen since around 8 p.m. on Sunday (June 27) in the area of Mulberry Street and Comanche Street.
Ximena is 5″2, 109 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. Ximena was last seen wearing the same clothing as shown in the picture below.
