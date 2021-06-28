Garden City police investigate hay bale fires set by ‘suspected arsonist’

GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KWCH) - The Garden City Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify a suspected arsonist.

Police said someone set hay bales on fire north of Garden City, from Jennie Barker to Big Lowe Road.

All fires have been extinguished and trucks have returned to their stations.

If you see anything or have any information in regards to these fires, please call 911.

