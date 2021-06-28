Advertisement

Garden City police investigate hay bale fires set by ‘suspected arsonist’

Garden City police are asking anyone with information about hay bale fires north of town to...
Garden City police are asking anyone with information about hay bale fires north of town to call 911.(Garden City Police Department)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 3:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KWCH) - The Garden City Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify a suspected arsonist.

Police said someone set hay bales on fire north of Garden City, from Jennie Barker to Big Lowe Road.

All fires have been extinguished and trucks have returned to their stations.

If you see anything or have any information in regards to these fires, please call 911.

UPDATE: All fires have been extinguished and trucks have returned to their stations. If you see anything or have any...

Posted by Garden City Police Department - KS on Monday, June 28, 2021

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman killed in Officer-involved shooting
KBI identifies woman killed in officer-involved shooting
A man is dead after an ATV accident in Phillips county.
Man dies after ATV accident in north Kansas
Thousands are without power in Wichita Monday morning due to outages.
Power restored for thousands in North Wichita
An El Dorado family mourns the death of 18-year-old Alex Epp as they focus on caring for her...
Family of mother killed in crash near El Dorado focused on caring for infant daughter
The Hutchinson Fire Department said in a Facebook post that the home, located in the 900 block...
Homeowner catches house on fire trying to get rid of wasps

Latest News

Man convicted in 2018 deadly shooting at W. Wichita motel sentenced to 46 years in prison
Wheat field near Rosalia in Butler County, Kansas.
Heavy rain stalls wheat harvest across Kansas
Sedgwick County vaccine site at Wichita's old downtown library
Sedgwick County no longer scheduling vaccine appointments at community clinic
Audra, a 51-year-old chimpanzee died Sunday, June 27, at the Sedgwick County Zoo.
Sedgwick County Zoo mourns loss of Audra, zoo’s first chimpanzee