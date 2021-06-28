Hutchinson man sets house fire attempting to ‘burn and smoke out’ wasps

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KWCH) - The Hutchinson Fire Department says a man trying to rid his home of wasps ended in a house fire Sunday night.

Firefighters said that man burnt a mattress and ragweed in an attempt to “burn and smoke out the wasp nests” that had invaded his home, which then started the home on fire.

Crews arrived in the 900 block of West 2nd Avenue shortly before midnight to find heavy smoke and fire coming from the home. Fire crews attacked the fire from outside the home, but said hoarder-like conditions made putting the fire out a challenge.

The homeowner made it out of the home by the time firefighters arrived, and no one was hurt. The home is unhabitable.

NEWS RELEASE June 27, 2021

The Hutchinson Fire Department said a man set a fire in his home Sunday night in an attempt to burn and smoke out wasps. (KWCH)

