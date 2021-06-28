Advertisement

KHP troopers search for driver following chase involving stolen car in south Wichita

Kansas Highway Patrol troopers are searching for a suspect in south Wichita after chasing a...
Kansas Highway Patrol troopers are searching for a suspect in south Wichita after chasing a stolen vehicle from the turnpike.(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 12:50 PM CDT
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Highway Patrol is searching for a man following a chase that ended in south Wichita.

Troopers were chasing a stolen car on the turnpike. The vehicle was going more than 100 miles per hour, at times.

The driver got out of the vehicle near 57th and Washington and ran from the scene.

KHP has brought out their K9s and a plane to continue looking for the man, who has tattoos and is said to be wearing a black shirt.

