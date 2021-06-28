Advertisement

Man attacked by rabid bobcat that hid under his car

By WTVD Staff
Published: Jun. 27, 2021 at 11:00 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EASTWOOD, N.C. (WTVD) - A North Carolina man says he has a greater appreciation for life after he survived an attack by a rabid bobcat looking for something to kill.

Scott and Randy Jackson, a married couple of 18 years, parked June 4 in front of their house in Eastwood, North Carolina. His wife went inside while Scott Jackson unloaded groceries. That’s when he started to hear growling then noticed the bobcat sitting right under his car.

Scott Jackson slowly turned around to walk away, but the bobcat jumped on his back and started biting. He was able to fight the animal off by twisting its paw and ran inside his house. He received several scratches and bite marks to his back and left shoulder.

Scott Jackson received several scratches and bite marks to his back and left shoulder when he...
Scott Jackson received several scratches and bite marks to his back and left shoulder when he was attacked by a rabid bobcat outside his Eastwood, North Carolina, home.(Source: Jackson Family, WTVD via CNN)

Doctors and deputies say the bite on his shoulder implies the bobcat was going for the kill. Authorities believe the animal was rabid.

Scott Jackson received a series of rabies vaccinations as a precaution and is still trying to process the attack.

“I’m all right. I’m still a little shell shocked. I mean, I’ve never had anything quite like that ever happen to me, and it’s made me have a much more appreciation of life,” he said.

Deputies say hours after the attack, a homeowner two miles from the Jacksons shot and killed a bobcat that tested positive for rabies. Authorities can’t confirm a connection, but Scott Jackson and his wife believe that bobcat was the one that attacked him.

Copyright 2021 WTVD via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman killed in Officer-involved shooting
KBI identifies woman killed in officer-involved shooting
A man is dead after an ATV accident in Phillips county.
Man dies after ATV accident in north Kansas
An El Dorado family mourns the death of 18-year-old Alex Epp as they focus on caring for her...
Family of mother killed in crash near El Dorado focused on caring for infant daughter
Wichita police to hand out free kits to track catalytic converter thefts
Wichita police introduce new program to cut down on catalytic converter thefts
Family members pray by the memorial wall for the missing people of the Surfside, Florida, condo...
Families of the missing visit site of Florida condo collapse

Latest News

Thousands are without power in Wichita Monday morning due to outages.
Thousands without power in north Wichita Monday
The search for survivors stretches into the fifth day at the site of the Surfside, Fla., condo...
Condo tragedy: Search for survivors continues
The Sedgwick County Health Department is offering free HIV testing for National HIV Testing Day...
Sedgwick County Health Department offering free HIV testing Monday
President Joe Biden stands with a bipartisan group of senators in front of the White House on...
Senators to watch as Democrats debate changing filibuster rules
This aerial photo shows part of the 12-story oceanfront Champlain Towers South Condo that...
Rescuers stay hopeful about finding more survivors in condo rubble