More rain for Kansas through midweek

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Chief Meteorologist Ross Janssen says there will be more rain in the days ahead, especially Tuesday and Wednesday. Flooding will be a concern in places that have had heavy rains from late last week.

Expect lows Tuesday morning to be down in the 60s and highs will only be in the mid to upper 70s for central and eastern Kansas. Where rain chances are more spotty, temperatures will reach the lower 80s in western Kansas. The winds will remain light.

Another setup for rain comes up Wednesday, especially over the southern half of Kansas. Severe chances are not expected, but slow moving storms present a threat of flooding. Highs will be near 80 degrees.

Drier weather should return to Kansas, but for many areas, that won’t happen until Thursday afternoon at the earliest. The upcoming holiday weekend will mainly be dry.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Tonight: Cloudy; scattered showers/storms. Wind: SE 5-10. Low: 69.

Tomorrow: Cloudy; showers and storms likely. Wind: SE 5-15. High: 78.

Tomorrow Night: Cloudy; scattered showers. Wind: E 5-10. Low: 68.

Wed: High: 81 Cloudy; scattered PM/evening showers & storms.

Thu: High: 82 Low: 68 AM showers/storms, then mostly cloudy.

Fri: High: 84 Low: 66 Becoming partly cloudy.

Sat: High: 85 Low: 65 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy.

Sun: High: 85 Low: 66 Mostly sunny.

Mon: High: 87 Low: 68 Becoming partly cloudy.

