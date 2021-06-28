North Wichita community helps vandalized business cover graffiti

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - It was a community effort Sunday as people cleaned up graffiti in their Wichita neighborhood recently hit by vandals. This is behind the Nomar theater.

A cry went out on social media Saturday from a community activist, Ariel Rodriguez, and soon after he was flooded with supportive responses and people eager to help cover up graffiti on the corner of 21st and Market.

Executive Director of Empower Evergreen, Ariel Rodriguez said, “I think it’s good for us to stick together and show a force that we’re not going to stand for graffiti and vandalism in the community.”

Empower Evergreen closed on this property last week. Rodriguez went for a neighborhood bike ride Saturday and found fresh graffiti across his entire building.

“I wanted to make sure that we send a message to the community that we’re here, we want to help develop the community and make sure it’s taken care of,” said Rodriguez.

“This corner has been a hot spot for graffiti and enough is enough really,” said community activist Angel Martinez.

Having grown up in the north riverside area, community activist Martinez saw Rodriguez’s post online asking for help painting over the graffiti and didn’t hesitate to spread the word.

Martinez said, “This is actually a really nice building that we have, the murals, something beautiful. A lot of time went into making this deal happen, a lot of people put in a lot of work to make it happen. So, to see it just diminished by the graffiti, pointless graffiti, it’s not ok.”

Rodriguez said a large group of volunteers showed up ready to paint…even kids…and they knocked it out in thirty minutes.

“I hope the young kids out here can see that this is their home and how we can take care of it together and build a stronger community,” said Rodriguez.

“We want to create stakeholders in our community, what better stakeholders than our kids. Because they’re our future,” said Martinez.

Martinez said there are a lot of people trying to regenerate the north side but it’s hard to make that a reality when their work is being vandalized.

