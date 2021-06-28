Sedgwick County Health Department offering free HIV testing Monday

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Sedgwick County Health Department is offering free HIV testing for National HIV Testing Day Monday.

Testing will be offered from 8:30 a.m. to noon and 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at 2716 West Central. Walk-ins are welcome or you can call for an appointment at (316) 660-7300.

The health department will offer conventional HIV tests or rapid HIV tests that give results within one minute.

“Everyone between the ages of 13 and 64 should get tested for HIV at least once as part of routine health care,” a release by the county said. “Some people are more at risk of getting HIV than others and should be tested at least once a year. The CDC recommends testing for everyone who is sexually active, or who shares needles, or who is in contact with blood.”

