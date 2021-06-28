Sedgwick County no longer scheduling vaccine appointments at community clinic

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Starting next Monday (week of July 5), the Sedgwick County Health Department community vaccine clinic at 223 S. Main will be walk-in only from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays and from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturdays.

“As of July 5, no vaccine clinic appointments will be available on the Sedgwick County website,” the health department said. :People who have already scheduled July appointments at the community vaccine clinic will keep their appointment unless it was scheduled on a Monday or Tuesday. SCHD staff will call people with appointments scheduled on a Monday or Tuesday in July to move their appointment to a different day.:

The Sedgwick County Health Department said the reduction in days of operation at the community vaccine clinic and the end of appointemnts there comes as it focuses “on providing vaccine every day of the week at mobile, partner and event clincis.”

Check https://www.sedgwickcounty.org/covid-19/vaccine/schedule/ for dates and times of clinic locations near you.

At all Sedgwick County Health Department clinics, the Pfizer vaccine is available for people 12 and older and the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is available for people 18 and older.

A change coming with the end of appointments at the community vaccine clinic is that starting next Wednesday, July 7, people going to the clinic will need to bring a quarter or the parking meter. Since Feb 22, the City of Wichita has offered no-cost parking at the vaccine site.

Looking at the overall vaccination rate in Sedgwick County, the health department reports that as of Monday, June 28, 42 percent of Sedgwick County residents have been vaccinated. The county advises people with general questions about the COVID-19 vaccine to call 316-660-1022.

