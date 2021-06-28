Advertisement

Sedgwick County Zoo mourns loss of Audra, zoo’s first chimpanzee

Audra, a 51-year-old chimpanzee died Sunday, June 27, at the Sedgwick County Zoo.
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 2:32 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Sedgwick County Zoo is morning the loss of one of its animals. The zoo said Audra, a 51-year-old chimpanzee, died on Sunday.

Audra was the first chimpanzee to ever call Sedgwick County Zoo home. She arrived July 28, 1972, when she was two years old. She gave birth to Mwana, the first ape to be born at SCZ in 1984. She gave birth 6 more times. Her offspring still living at SCZ are Mwana (36), Sukari (24), and Mabusu (10).

“Audra was very close with her children and loved to spend her days relaxing with them,” said the zoo in a release.

Her caretakers called her “a spunky little lady with plenty of attitude. She deeply touched the hearts of everyone who had the privilege to get to know and care for her.”

Audra was being treated for age-related, ongoing health issues including heart disease. The zoo said her condition deteriorated rapidly Sunday morning and due to a poor prognosis for recovery, the decision was made to humanely euthanize her.

“Audra will certainly be missed by many, but her legacy will remain through the countless lives she touched and the contributions she made to the survival of her species. She will be remembered for how devoted she was to her children, how welcoming she was to new members of her family, and her resilient nature,” said the zoo in a release.

The zoo said the other chimpanzees in the group were able to see Audra after she passed in order to process her death appropriately. They will be closely monitored over the next few days to ensure their mental health and overall welfare,

