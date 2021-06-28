Start of fireworks sales brings out inspectors to make sure stands are safe

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Fireworks tents are up across Wichita and with the start of sales, the Wichita Fire Department is working to make sure the stands are safe. WFD Lt. Shannon Ward is among the inspectors helping to ensure that the fun is balanced with safety.

“While we enjoy fireworks, the color, the dazzle and all of that, we don’t like to see it inside a tent. So the “no smoking” sign is very important,” Ward said. “We check extinguishers, make sure they’re up to date on their inspections, make sure they’re pressurized and in their proper locations. We check distance of cars, we make sure the electrical is good and we make sure that the tent has fire retardant spray to put on it.”

Guillermina Toscano, operating a fireworks stand at 53rd Street North and Meridian, welcomes the inspections.

“We are in the tent 10 days, so we want to make sure we are safe the whole time we are here,” she said. “So we just ask that everybody have some common sense. Make sure they’re not smoking when they’re coming to the tents to shop, make sure they’re not lighting fireworks right outside our tents.”

In Park City, 3D Fireworks owner Patrick Dillman said they already had one customer try to walk in with a cigarette.

“Just have a lot of common sense, that’s the biggest thing,” Dillman said. “As long as you can use common sense with a lot of things. If you think it’s going to cause a problem, then it probably will and don’t even try it.”

With safety as a priority, Dillman is reminding people buying fireworks to only shoot them in the town where they bought them.

Throughout the Wichita area, most fireworks stands are selling until Monday, July 5. Dillman said some prices have gone up due to low supply on some items, as well as increased costs to bring in fireworks.

