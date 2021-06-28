Thousands without power in north Wichita Monday

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Thousands of residents in north Wichita are without power Monday morning.

According to the Evergy outage map, the outage stretches from 53rd Street to North Riverside west of 135. The outages were first reported just after 5 a.m.

A cause for the outages has yet to be given. According to the map, power should be restored before 7 a.m.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.