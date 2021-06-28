Week of June 28: Job of the Day

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) -

MONDAY: Mobile Repair and Calibration Tech | Alltite, Inc. | Wichita | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/11504267 | Also available on KansasWorks.com: Bolting Service Project Manager and Wind Turbine Field Service Technician

TUESDAY: Detention Deputy | Sedgwick County Sheriff | Wichita | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/11518600 | Also available on KansasWorks.com: PT Courthouse Police Service Officer, Office Specialist and Sheriff Deputy

WEDNESDAY: Cost Accountant-Entry Level | Harlow Aerostructures LLC | Wichita | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/11516669 | Also available on KansasWorks.com: Contracts Administrator and Maintenance Worker

THURSDAY: Corporate Management/Sales Trainee (Registered Apprenticeship) | Stanion Wholesale Electric Co Inc | Wichita | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/11524422 | Also available on KansasWorks.com: Inside Seller in Wichita and other positions in Kansas City, Olathe and Great Bend

FRIDAY: Warehouse and Distribution Manager | Western Industries Plastic Products | Winfield | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/11512127 | Also available on KansasWorks.com: Material Handler, Packout/Assembly Associate, Production Support/Forklift, Production Associate, Industrial Maintenance Mechanic

