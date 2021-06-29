4 displaced by South Wichita house fire late Monday night

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Four people were displaced in a house fire in south Wichita late Monday night.

Fire crews were called out to a house fire shortly after 10 p.m. Monday in the 1200 block of South Main.

On arrival, crews reported smoke and flames showing from the second floor – which they were able to knock down quickly.

Four occupants of the house were able to escape the fire on their own and the Red Cross was called to assist.

Overall, $25,000 worth of damage was caused by the fire, and the cause is still under investigation.

