Advertisement

4 displaced by South Wichita house fire late Monday night

Four people were displaced in a house fire in south Wichita late Monday night.
Four people were displaced in a house fire in south Wichita late Monday night.(KWCH 12)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 4:48 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Four people were displaced in a house fire in south Wichita late Monday night.

Fire crews were called out to a house fire shortly after 10 p.m. Monday in the 1200 block of South Main.

On arrival, crews reported smoke and flames showing from the second floor – which they were able to knock down quickly.

Four occupants of the house were able to escape the fire on their own and the Red Cross was called to assist.

Overall, $25,000 worth of damage was caused by the fire, and the cause is still under investigation.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kansas Highway Patrol troopers are searching for a suspect in south Wichita after chasing a...
KHP troopers search for driver following chase involving stolen car in south Wichita
Thousands are without power in Wichita Monday morning due to outages.
Power restored for thousands in North Wichita
Woman killed in Officer-involved shooting
KBI identifies woman killed in officer-involved shooting
The Arkansas River is closed effective immediately to all recreational activity.
Arkansas River closed to recreational activity
The Hutchinson Fire Department said in a Facebook post that the home, located in the 900 block...
Homeowner catches house on fire trying to get rid of wasps

Latest News

At 101 years old, Air Force Brigadier General Charles E. McGee is the oldest living member of...
Oldest living Tuskegee Airman visits Textron Aviation in Wichita
Deadline arrives to opt out of child tax credit payment
Mississippi State fans react as Notre Dame infielder Spencer Myers (2) catches a Mississippi...
NCAA moves closer to allowing payments to athletes
Fireworks tent
Start of fireworks sales brings out inspectors to make sure stands are safe