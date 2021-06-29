4You: Butler Community College student crowned Miss Cambodia, McConnell AFB changes command

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Congratulations, Kendra San! The 19-year-old Butler Community College student was crowned Miss Cambodia over the weekend.

Miss Cambodia Wichita was founded in August 2019 by a group of students from Wichita State University. Throughout her one-year reign as Miss Cambodia Wichita 2021, San will highlight the generational gap problem in the community with the assistance of the 2021 crowning court and pageant committee members.

McConnell Air Force Base has a new commander.

Col. George Vogel, previously the 18th Wing Vice Commander at Kadena Air Base in Japan became commander of the 22nd Air Refueling Wing replacing Col. Richard Tanner.

Col. Tanner served as commander of the 22nd Refueling Wing since 2019.

