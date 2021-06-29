Advertisement

4You: Butler Community College student crowned Miss Cambodia, McConnell AFB changes command

By KWCH Staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 5:03 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Congratulations, Kendra San! The 19-year-old Butler Community College student was crowned Miss Cambodia over the weekend.

Miss Cambodia Wichita was founded in August 2019 by a group of students from Wichita State University. Throughout her one-year reign as Miss Cambodia Wichita 2021, San will highlight the generational gap problem in the community with the assistance of the 2021 crowning court and pageant committee members.

McConnell Air Force Base has a new commander.

Col. George Vogel, previously the 18th Wing Vice Commander at Kadena Air Base in Japan became commander of the 22nd Air Refueling Wing replacing Col. Richard Tanner.

Col. Tanner served as commander of the 22nd Refueling Wing since 2019.

A big Team McConnell welcome to our newest 22nd Air Refueling Wing commander, Col George Vogel! During yesterday's...

Posted by McConnell Air Force Base on Tuesday, June 29, 2021

