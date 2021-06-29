Allegiant offering non-stop Wichita to Florida flight, celebratory $49 one-way fare

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Low-cost airline Allegiant announced that beginning Nov. 19, the airline will offer nonstop flights from the Wichita Eisenhower Airport to St. Petersburg-Clearwater International Airport in Florida.

Allegiant is offering $49 one-way fares on the new route, but the flight must be purchased by June 30 for travel by Feb. 14, 2022.

The service will operate year-round on Fridays and Mondays. Visit allegiant.com for more details.

