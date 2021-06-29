Blue Origin CEO to visit Wichita on Wednesday

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - U.S. Senator Jerry Moran (R-Kan.) will host Blue Origin CEO Dr. Bob Smith in Wichita on Wednesday.

Sen. Moran will showcase the talent and suppliers already in Wichita with the hopes that Blue Origin will bring more work to the area, and possibly even establish a location in the city.

On Wednesday, Dr. Smith will visit Globe Engineering Company, Harlow Aerostructures, Metal Finishing Company and Accurus Aerospace, which is already a supplier for Blue Origin.

Blue Origin is the aerospace manufacturer and sub-orbital spaceflight services company founded by Amazon’s Jeff Bezos. He and three others will be on Blue Origin’s first passenger spaceflight on July 20.

Last year, an agreement was reached to establish a supersonic corridor that includes Wichita and could be key for more development of new technology.

