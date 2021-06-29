Firefighters rescue man after car goes into Arkansas River near downtown Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A man was taken to the hospital Tuesday afternoon after a submersion call near downtown Wichita.

Emergency crews arrived in the 700 block of N. Nims to find a car in the Arkansas River. The driver was unresponsive.

Crews said the car is not deep enough in the water for the driver to have drowned. They believe a medical condition may have led up to the accident.

