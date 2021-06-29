City leaders meet to discuss ‘food desert’ concerns ahead of Save-A-Lot closing in NE Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita city leaders and others at different levels of the government met Tuesday to talk about the Save-a-Lot closing at 13th & Grove on July 10. The goal of the meeting was to look at what different resources available to help prevent a food desert in northeast Wichita.

In a letter regarding the closure, Vice Mayor Brandon Johnson put to rest rumors that the store was closing due to theft.

“While there tends to be an unfortunate assumption that the community is somehow to blame for these instances, that was NOT the case this time,” said Johnson. “In fact, Save-A-Lot appreciated how supportive the community was for this location.”

Mayor Brandon Whipple said he pulled the data and found that there only been 15 instances of crime at the store over a three-year period, and no instances documented by Wichita police in 2021.

Whipple said there are now opportunities to collaborate with local entrepreneurs and use funds available from the American Recovery Act to hopefully, come up with a sustainable solution.

Just finished a very productive meeting about the food desert that will be left behind once Save A Lot closes.



