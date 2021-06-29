DCF directed to continue Emergency Food Assistance for Kansans

TOPEKA, Kan. (KWCH) - Kansas Governor Laura Kelly on Tuesday, June 29, directed the Kansas Department for Children and Families to continue emergency food assistance (SNAP) benefits to current households utilizing the program. The emergency assistance increases a household’s monthly benefit to the maximum allowed for the size of family, Kelly’s office explained.

“While Kansas continues its steady return to normal, the pandemic caused challenges for families – and many still need support,” Governor Kelly said. “Extending emergency SNAP benefits is part of our commitment to protecting Kansas children and families during the pandemic and beyond, and ensuring our kids have reliable access to quality, healthy foods.”

Kelly’s office said under the governor’s direction, DCF Secretary Laura Howard issued a Declaration of Continuing Benefits due to COVID-19, “which directors the agency to continue taking all necessary actions to address the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic throughout the State of Kansas.”

DCF estimates that the extension will bring an additional $14.5 million in benefits per month to Kansas,

“I appreciate our federal partners for continuing this valuable support for vulnerable Kansans,” Secretary Howard said. “These emergency benefits will help ensure Kansas families have access to healthy groceries as we continue to recover from this pandemic.”

The continuance of the emergency allotment is effective through December 31, or upon the end of the federal declaration of a Public Health Emergency, whichever happens first, Kelly’s office said.

“No application is necessary to receive the emergency food assistance funds. The distribution will continue to follow the standard alphabetical schedule,” Kelly’s office said.

Those that don’t currently receive food assistance but are interested in applying can visit the DCF website at www.dcf.ks.gov.

