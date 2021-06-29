Advertisement

Dodge city officer indicted after fatal traffic crash

By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 2:54 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
DODGE CITY, Kan. (AP) - A Dodge City police corporal has been indicted after a woman died in a traffic crash while he was responding to a call.

A Ford County grand jury this week indicted Cpl. Shane Wade Harris on an involuntary manslaughter charge, or an alternative vehicular homicide charge.

Investigators said Harris was responding to reports of a break-in on Jan. 25, 2020, when his car collided with a vehicle driven by Vanessa Guzman, of Dodge City. Guzman was thrown from the car and died at the scene.

Dodge City Police Chief Drew Francis declined to comment because the police department’s investigation is not complete.

