EXPLAINER: What to know about landspouts

FILE PHOTO
FILE PHOTO(Courtesy: Bryan Guyer)
By Sarah Fletcher
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 1:15 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Brief landspouts will be possible in central Kansas Tuesday afternoon.

Landspouts look like classic tornadoes, but they are not formed the same way. A tornado has a rotating updraft and is connected to a lowering wall cloud. A landspout does not come from the same organized storm activity that would normally be associated with a tornado.

Because the storms are more unorganized, it’s difficult to detect landspouts on radar. They are usually weak and short-lived, but if they do make contact with the ground they are technically a tornado. Watches and warnings aren’t usually issued for these storms because they don’t typically last very long and because they are very difficult to detect, unless you spot one on the ground in person.

