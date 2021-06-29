FAA threatens $35K fines for unruly passengers

(CNN) – The Federal Aviation Administration wants passengers to know it won’t tolerate bad behavior on flights.

The agency posted a photo on Twitter that says: “You could have spent $35,000 on a brand new truck, but instead you are paying a fine because you punched a flight attendant.”

The price tag is a reference to the amount the FAA can fine unruly passengers.

NEW Unruly Passenger Numbers since 1/1/2021:

—3,201 unruly reports

—2,429 refusing to wear a mask reports

—491 investigations initiated

—61 cases with penalties #FlySmart pic.twitter.com/xLJsYT4eWF — The FAA ✈️ (@FAANews) June 29, 2021

The agency has received more than 3,200 unruly reports since enacting a zero-tolerance policy at the beginning of the year.

Most of the confrontations were over mask violations.

So far, the FAA has identified potential violations in more than 490 cases. Enforcement actions have been started in 61 of them.

The latest warning comes ahead of the Fourth of July holiday weekend, when heavy air travel is expected.

United Airlines says it has banned about 1,000 passengers for violating the federal mask mandate.

